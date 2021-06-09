Central PA 4th Fest is returning — sort of. Here’s what you should know about this Independence Day

Central PA 4th Fest won’t hold its normal fireworks display or festivities for the second straight year — but it’s hoping community members will view a smaller show at the State College Spikes’ ballpark as an important step forward.

Last year, instead of the nationally recognized 45-minute fireworks display at Medlar Field, the 4th Fest Board of Directors organized four simultaneous displays around the area to prevent large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with such little time to plan for normal festivities on Independence Day, 4th Fest and the Spikes partnered to return to the old fireworks site and to offer the community a closer-to-normal experience, albeit without a parade, 4K run/walk, and more.

“Let’s put it this way: (The fireworks) are going to be more than what you would normally see at a Spikes game — but it will be less than what you see at a typical 4th Fest,” said Kurt Weibel, president of the 4th Fest Board of Directors.

The typical grass lots will be closed for this year’s fireworks display. Instead, only those attending the Spikes’ 5:05 p.m. against the Trenton Thunder will be able to watch from the ballpark. Tickets start at $6.

Before Gov. Tom Wolf announced in early May that most pandemic-related restrictions would be lifted by Memorial Day, the 4th Fest board considered hosting a setup similar to last year. But, once it was given the go-ahead to allow community members to gather together, 4th Fest wanted to do something to bring residents together again — especially with several other issues stemming from having fireworks at different sites.

Unfortunately, planning a parade that had 167 groups take part in 2019 — in addition to organizing a 4K race, bands, food vendors, police presence, a roller derby, etc. — was impossible to achieve in a little more than eight weeks. The board meets year-round — “By July 5, we start up,” Weibel said — and work especially ramps up in January.

Weibel felt holding the display near the Spikes’ center field would be a positive, while also introducing the community to future changes. In 2019, 4th Fest’s “VIP Section” was a grassy area on the north side of the field; starting next year, the entire ballpark will essentially serve as the VIP Section.

“Now instead of sitting in a grass area, you can buy a ticket and actually have an assigned seat and have the amenities inside of the Spikes, such as restrooms, food and beverage, etc.,” Weibel said, clarifying that fans in the future will have to purchase VIP tickets separate from any potential game. (The Spikes intend to either have no home game in the future on July 4 or, if they do, will hold it earlier in the day.)

Weibel said he appreciated the community’s patience and support through the pandemic, emphasizing, “We’re definitely here for you. We’re not going anywhere.” He knows this won’t be the typical Fourth of July for residents, but nothing’s been typical about the last 18 months.

He’s planning for a full return next year. And he hopes this 4th Fest serves as an appropriate bridge to 2022.

“Next year’s show is going to be something that you don’t want to miss, for sure,” Weibel added.