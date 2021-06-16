Equipment fire at Graymont plant in Pleasant Gap causes moderate damage

A lime plant in the Nittany Valley was moderately damaged Wednesday by an equipment fire, the Pleasant Gap Fire Company chief said.

The industrial building fire began about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday and was under control about an hour later, Chief Lou Brungard said. The cause of the fire at Graymont’s lime complex is being investigated.

The fire at 375 Graymont Road began in a piece of equipment that was about four or five stories high, Brungard said. Both the equipment and roof were moderately damaged by the heat.

The fire department was well equipped to handle the fire. Firefighters underwent training for a similar fire years ago, something Brungard said was “extremely beneficial.”

No injuries were reported.

The Undine, Alpha, Walker Township, Centre Hall and Howard fire departments also responded.