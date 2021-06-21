Community

Happy Valley Adventure Bureau hands out more than $461,000 in grants to promote tourism

Bellefonte

More than $461,000 in grants were announced Monday at Talleyrand Park to nearly 50 events and projects that will help promote tourism in Centre County by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Commissioners.

The tourism grants recipients, including 10 first-time applicants, range across Centre County. Fritz Smith, president and CEO of HVAB, said the goal of the program is to encourage and stimulate entrepreneurial activity and see new programs. This comes after a rough year of lower tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because people weren’t traveling as much, Smith said, the county’s hotel tax income was significantly reduced and therefore there wasn’t as much money available to award to projects.

“But we were pleased that through a combination of a little bit of money left over from the previous year, and also from an unexpectedly strong summer last year, we were able to award some money this year,” Smith said. “And we’re also looking forward to the program really getting back almost to its full anticipated level by next year.”

Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem said there are many reasons why the county should begin looking forward, and to be excited about the numerous events and projects happening around the county.

“Whether you live in Aaronsburg or Phillipsburg or you live in State College or Snow Shoe, there’s lots to do now,” Dershem. “Let’s get out and get it done. We need to get those heads in the beds, we need to get people visiting again. The vibrancy that tourism brings to our community is immeasurable.”

One of the newer events that was awarded $5,000 is the Rothrock Grit Gravel Grinder, a bike race in Rothrock State Forest. Outdoor recreation is a big part of the tourism draw to Centre County, Smith said. Smith also credited Tanya Campbell, one of the event’s organizers, for her effort to draw more women into mountain biking.

Campbell said she and the co-directors like to engage more women into cycling because it builds strength within the numbers in the community.

“It’s pretty much unheard of to have half the field be women,” she said. “And so, from the get go, ground running ... we decided that we were going to save spots for women. So, 50% of the registration this year went to women and we were able to fill that, which was a huge success.”

Money raised from the event is donated to nonprofits, including Friends of Rothrock, the Harvest Field Community Trail Project and the YMCA.

New this year is Route 45 Getaways, a weeklong event planned to highlight local agriculture and food establishments along state Route 45 between Millheim borough and Pine Grove Mills. The event received $9,000. Smith said he was happy to see several grants awarded to events that touch Millheim, an area of the county where he said they don’t often see much grant activity from.

Ferguson Township Manager Dave Pribulka said agricultural history is at the foundation of what makes Centre County a special place and showcasing history through events like Route 45 Getaways is “a critical part of keeping the history alive and helps sustain this way of life that is so central to our values.”

“This event is going to connect the Pisano Winery and Elk Creek Cafe in Millheim borough to Pine Grove Hall and 814 Cider Works in Pine Grove Mills and Ferguson Township, offering several attractions and points of interest to visit in between, including self-guided tours, hiking, shopping, dining and entertainment,” Pribulka said.

Set to return next year is Havana Fest, which began a few years ago and “took a little bit of a detour,” Smith said. It received $6,000.

Havana Fest organizer Tony Ghaffari said the goal is to bring the sights, sounds, tastes and vibes of the Latin-Caribbean lifestyle to central Pennsylvania through live music, live performances, food and drinks.

