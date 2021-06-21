Happy Valley Adventure Bureau hands out more than $461,000 in grants to promote tourism

More than $461,000 in grants were announced Monday at Talleyrand Park to nearly 50 events and projects that will help promote tourism in Centre County by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Commissioners.

The tourism grants recipients, including 10 first-time applicants, range across Centre County. Fritz Smith, president and CEO of HVAB, said the goal of the program is to encourage and stimulate entrepreneurial activity and see new programs. This comes after a rough year of lower tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because people weren’t traveling as much, Smith said, the county’s hotel tax income was significantly reduced and therefore there wasn’t as much money available to award to projects.

“But we were pleased that through a combination of a little bit of money left over from the previous year, and also from an unexpectedly strong summer last year, we were able to award some money this year,” Smith said. “And we’re also looking forward to the program really getting back almost to its full anticipated level by next year.”

Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem said there are many reasons why the county should begin looking forward, and to be excited about the numerous events and projects happening around the county.

“Whether you live in Aaronsburg or Phillipsburg or you live in State College or Snow Shoe, there’s lots to do now,” Dershem. “Let’s get out and get it done. We need to get those heads in the beds, we need to get people visiting again. The vibrancy that tourism brings to our community is immeasurable.”

One of the newer events that was awarded $5,000 is the Rothrock Grit Gravel Grinder, a bike race in Rothrock State Forest. Outdoor recreation is a big part of the tourism draw to Centre County, Smith said. Smith also credited Tanya Campbell, one of the event’s organizers, for her effort to draw more women into mountain biking.

Tanya, of the Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder race talks during the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau tourism grants announcement at Talleyrand Park on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Campbell said she and the co-directors like to engage more women into cycling because it builds strength within the numbers in the community.

“It’s pretty much unheard of to have half the field be women,” she said. “And so, from the get go, ground running ... we decided that we were going to save spots for women. So, 50% of the registration this year went to women and we were able to fill that, which was a huge success.”

Money raised from the event is donated to nonprofits, including Friends of Rothrock, the Harvest Field Community Trail Project and the YMCA.

New this year is Route 45 Getaways, a weeklong event planned to highlight local agriculture and food establishments along state Route 45 between Millheim borough and Pine Grove Mills. The event received $9,000. Smith said he was happy to see several grants awarded to events that touch Millheim, an area of the county where he said they don’t often see much grant activity from.

Ferguson Township Manager Dave Pribulka said agricultural history is at the foundation of what makes Centre County a special place and showcasing history through events like Route 45 Getaways is “a critical part of keeping the history alive and helps sustain this way of life that is so central to our values.”

“This event is going to connect the Pisano Winery and Elk Creek Cafe in Millheim borough to Pine Grove Hall and 814 Cider Works in Pine Grove Mills and Ferguson Township, offering several attractions and points of interest to visit in between, including self-guided tours, hiking, shopping, dining and entertainment,” Pribulka said.

Set to return next year is Havana Fest, which began a few years ago and “took a little bit of a detour,” Smith said. It received $6,000.

Havana Fest organizer Tony Ghaffari said the goal is to bring the sights, sounds, tastes and vibes of the Latin-Caribbean lifestyle to central Pennsylvania through live music, live performances, food and drinks.

Organizer of Havana Fest Tony Ghaffari talks during the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau tourism grants announcement at Talleyrand Park on Monday, June 21, 2021.

2021 HVAB tourism grant recipients

The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra received $3,000 for advertising

State College Area Rowing Association received $8,000 to help support the construction of a floating low free-board dock at West End Park in Howard

Happy Valley Women’s Cycling Team (Rothrock Grit Gravel Grinder) received $5,000 for the June 2022 event

Bellefonte Art Museum received $10,000 to market exhibits with a focus on the Underground Railroad Journey to Freedom

The State Theatre received $25,000 for marketing assistance

Central PA 4th Fest received $25,000 to support the July 4 fireworks display

Centre Region Parks & Recreation received $3,500 to support the Centre County Geo-cache tour

Arboretum at Penn State received $8,000 to advertise the Pumpkin Festival and the Winter Celebration

Grange Fair received $25,000 to augment the advertising campaign to promote the fair

The Crooked House (Milesburg) received $10,000 for concrete sculpture fabrication/installation and marketing costs

Nittany Mountain Bike Association (Harvest Fields Community Trails) received $15,000 to support phase two of the project, which includes building a skills park

Bryce Jordan Center received $7,500 for marketing to drive concert attendance

Discovery Space received $15,000 for marketing

Nittany Lion Aquatic Club received $20,000 to support the cost of renting McCoy Natatorium to host five USA Swim meets

Central PA Festival of the Arts received $7,000 for marketing virtual festival

First Night State College received $3,250 to help market the event

Centre Stage received $10,000 to market the upcoming performance season

Penn’s Woods Music Fest received $2,800 to promote the event

Nittany Performing Arts Center received $5,000 to help toward developing project

Central PA Tasting Trail received $10,000 for a performance staging project coordinated by Elk Creek Cafe

PA Parks & Forest Federation (Friends of Rothrock) received $10,000 for continuation of trail design and development

Centre County Library & Historical Museum received $10,000 for ongoing restoration work

Havana Fest received $6,000 for Cuban-themed festival taking place in May 2022

Centre Film Festival received $11,000 to market the festival

Rhoneymeade received $4,000 for new signage, event tents and marketing materials

Millheim Borough received $5,000 for Millheim Walk “second Saturday” events

State College Downtown Improvement District received $14,000 for resource improvements, including art murals, plants/planters, etc.

Rowland Theater received $5,000 for new spotlights

Bryce Jordan Center (project 2) received $10,000 to promote incentives meant to attract big name acts

Millheim Borough (Project 2, Millheim WalkFest of Art and Music) received $5,000 to assist with new event

Snow Shoe Rails to Trails received $7,000 to develop map/pamphlet of local businesses and legalized trails

Centre County Farmland Trust received $5,000 to assist with development of farm route project

Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. received $5,000 for the Market Appraisal Day and Wine Walk

Downtown Bellefonte Inc. received $10,000 for Bellefonte Under the Lights and Fridays in the Fonte

Central PA Tasting Trail received $9,000 for a new Oktoberfest event at Grange Park

Ferguson Township received $9,000 for a new event, Route 45 Getaways

Happy Valley Improv Festival received $17,000 for marketing for event

Centre County Historical Society received $10,000 for marketing to drive visitors to CCHS-administered sites

Centre Bike received $1,000 for Ride with GPS license renewal

Historic Bellefonte Inc. received $40,000 for Historic Cruise, Arts & Craft Fair, Victorian Christmas

Lucky Dog Managementreceived- $20,000 for production of Happy Valley Music Fest

Potter Township Parks & Recreation received $6,000 for Emory and Geis Field renovations

Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum received $3,750 for marketing

Tempest Productions – Theatre and Dance Fest received $10,000 to help promote the June 2022 festival

Provisions Magazine received $10,000 for Happy Valley Restaurant Week