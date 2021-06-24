1 dead in I-80 crash in Marion Township after police pursuit that started in Clinton County

One man died Wednesday in a crash during a police pursuit in Centre County, state police at Lamar wrote in a statement.

The chase began about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Clinton County. An officer attempted to stop a 2004 Nissan Titan for speeding, but the man continued driving along Interstate 80 at a “high rate of speed,” police wrote.

The man — whom police have not yet identified — hit a guardrail in Marion Township and “rolled over numerous times,” police wrote. He died at the scene.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for about 6 1/2 hours, a state Department of Transportation spokesperson said.