Portion of Interstate 80 in Centre County reopened after vehicle crash

A portion of Interstate 80 was closed during rush hour Friday after a crash in Rush Township.

A vehicle overturned about 4:25 p.m. and was off the road, according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but the extent of injuries was unclear.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed between the Snow Shoe and Philipsburg exits for more than an hour, the state Department of Transportation said.

