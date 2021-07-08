Homegrown events on Arts Fest weekend look to fill void, boost tourism in Centre County

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a slew of postponements, cancellations and virtual models of summer events in Centre County, it’s given other events an opportunity to start up and make a name for themselves.

Normally at this time, people are browsing at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, People’s Choice Festival and Philipsburg Heritage Days. Arts Fest will be virtual again this year, though live performances will be held. Still, there’s a handful of new events that have popped up, which Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, says will help boost tourism in the county.

“I think it’s terrific that we have so much going on this weekend,” Smith said. The number of organizations that stepped up in the absence of a traditional Arts Fest, People’s Choice and Heritage Days weekend is great, he said.

Smith said while he’s looking forward to the return of these summer staples, the new events that have materialized in their place adds more options for locals and visitors to take advantage of. Events like Art in the Orchard at Way Fruit Farm, Millheim WalkFest, Philipsburg Festival and happenings at the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum are just a few options.

“Those are new events that add to the whole menu of options that visitors to the area can choose from, as well as local residents can enjoy it. I think it’s great. I think our industry is stepping up really well,” Smith said.

New events typically start modestly, then gain momentum and grow, Smith said. He expects these new events to continue to grow and be successful. The events are geographically dispersed, so they’re not taking away from each other, plus, the timings are spaced out so people can attend multiple events over the course of the weekend, he said.

Next year, there will be an even more robust calendar of events and visitors will have extended stays, Smith said.

“The aspect that I also like about this geographic dispersion is it gets people to go from one end to the next. They’re seeing a lot of beautiful countryside and it’s exposing them to lots of other things that they can do here. ... We have great, beautiful scenery here, I think the geographic dispersion of these events is really what excites me,” Smith said.

Between the planned events and a softball tournament, Smith anticipates a lot of people in town for the weekend. He estimates hotels are pacing at a 70% occupancy, which is “a good weekend, but not great.”

“So I think that we’re going to be busy this weekend. Certainly not going to match what we would have seen with Arts Fest and People’s Choice going on. But I’m delighted that these events have taken the opportunity to get themselves established and I think it’ll be great for our own residents who live in Centre County, or who are in the adjacent counties, to get out and experience some new things,” Smith said.

One new event, the Philipsburg Festival, was planned specifically because of the cancellation of Philipsburg Heritage Days. Organizer and We Are Inn owner Pat Romano said people can expect a lot of fun, energy and positive excitement.

Saturday has a lot to offer Philipsburg, including a 5K race at Cold Stream Dam at 9 a.m followed by a cruise-in around downtown Philipsburg at 1 p.m.

The fest will offer a free “Happy Valley Cruise” event at 4 p.m. at the We Are Inn with Penn State “legends” Jay Paterno and Blair Thomas in person, as well as Sue Paterno, Russ Rose and other surprise guests via Zoom. This will promote the annual Happy Valley Cruise, which benefits the Hope Gala. Guests can attend in person or register via Zoom.

Local cover band Zero Tolerance will play from 6:30-9:30 p.m., followed by free fireworks above the Cold Stream Dam. Fireworks are “business as usual,” Romano said, so people can watch from places they usually do during Heritage Days.

Immediately following the fireworks is a concert by Coolio and original band members.

“It’s going to really, really be something amazing for Philipsburg because, to have a Grammy Award winner come to town ... it’s just really a wonderful thing to have,” Romano said.

Smith encourages residents to get out and enjoy any of the events happening around the county.

“Please go out and support these events, we want them to be successful. Please support the vendors that are displaying their wares at the WalkFest and the Art in the Orchard at Way Fruit Farm, it’s important that they see the value in coming back. So let’s go out and support these events so they can continue on next year,” Smith said.

Weekend line-up

July 8-10 — Art in the Orchard at Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda.

July 8-11 — Live performances at Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts at the State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Ave. Entry wristbands can be purchased at the Arts Fest office or at the door before the performances for $10.

July 9 — “Arts R Alive — In Celebration of the Arts and Community,” 5-6:45 p.m., at Hyatt Place, 219 W. Beaver Ave., State College. Pre-ticketed event benefits the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

July 9-10 — Artist’s Summer Market, noon-5 p.m. July 9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10, at the Gallery Shop, 824 Pike St., Lemont.

July 9-11 — Millheim WalkFest of Arts and Music, 2-8 p.m. July 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, downtown Millheim.

July 9-10 — Titan’s Art Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10, at Titan Market, 2042 Axemann Road, Bellefonte.

July 10 — Antique, Art & Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg.

July 10 — Philipsburg Festival, downtown Philipsburg

July 11 — Local History Tours at the Eagle Iron Works and Curtin Village, 251 Curtin Village Road, Howard.