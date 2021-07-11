UPDATE: 3-alarm fire at Boggs Township diner now under control. Here’s the latest

Crews battle a fire Sunday night at Kelly’s Diner at 850 S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township. lmuthler@centredaily.com

A three-alarm fire that started Sunday night at a Boggs Township restaurant was extinguished later that night, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Crews responded to the fire at Kelly’s Diner on 850 S. Eagle Valley Road a little after 9 p.m. Sunday, and the fire was under control by 10:30 p.m.

South Eagle Valley Road was initially blocked off on both sides, including by the high school, while PA Route 144 northbound was also blocked off near Eagle Valley Community United Methodist.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.