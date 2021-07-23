Patriot Guard Riders make stop in Centre County to pay tribute to U.S. Air Force airman

Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute to a U.S. Air Force airman on Friday during a visit to the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, where the late Austin Davis was a volunteer.

Twenty-one-year-old Davis, who served as an airman first class, died in September 2020 while stationed at Edwards Air Force Base. Pleasant Gap Fire Chief Lou Brungard said they were told in recent weeks that the Patriot Guard Riders would make a stop to pay respects to Davis while on their 12th annual cross-country ride to Arlington National Cemetery.

It was the Patriot Guard’s first visit to Centre County, Warren Williamson, executive director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest, said.

“We choose a different route every year to honor as many fallen service members as we can,” Williamson said.

Out of respect to families’ grief journeys, the organization typically waits until two or three years after the death of a fallen service member to make a visit, “but there was something about this family and community,” Williamson said.

After reaching out to Davis’ grandfather, the family agreed to the visit.

“Austin to us was a hero,” Williamson said. “He raised his hand and said ‘I will serve’ and he signed a piece of paper to pledge his allegiance to the United States of America, to protect and to serve, and he is honorable for doing that.”

The caravan of motorcycles had an escorted procession from Interstate 80 to the fire company carnival grounds, where a memorial ceremony was held. Davis’ family, area law enforcement officers and community members were also in attendance.

After leaving Eugene, Oregon, two weeks ago, Patriot Guard Riders are expected to reach Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 8, where they’ll extinguish the memorial flame they’ve brought with them across the country on visits to hometowns of fallen soldiers.