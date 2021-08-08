Over the garden fence: What not to miss at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days

Ag Progress Days at Penn State is the state’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. Photo provided

This past week I was socializing at the American Ale House with friends John Damcott, Cal Walsh, and Dan Stearns and I told them I had stopped by the Tuesday farmers market that is located at the Assembly of God site on University Drive run by Hillside Farm. I said that I had not mentioned them in my recent article on farmers markets in the area and wanted to give them a plug in my upcoming column. The quality of the produce I observed was excellent, and I can see why the parking lot was full, the crowds were huge, and business was brisk. I encourage the guys to check out the market next Tuesday.

Another opportunity not to miss is coming up this week — Penn State’s 2021 Ag Progress Days. Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo runs Tuesday-Thursday at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs.

“Ag Progress Days is an important event to showcase the College of Agricultural Sciences’ land-grant research and extension programs and to provide a forum for those involved in agriculture and natural resources to learn, exchange ideas, and see products and practices that can help grow their operations,” Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager, said in a statement.

It’s also a place for families, consumers, and others to discover the science behind our food supply and enjoy educational exhibits and activities. Indeed, there is something for everyone. The event typically features as many as 500 commercial and educational exhibits and was held virtually during 2020.

As in past years, Ag Progress Days will feature workshops and presentations, field machinery and farm safety demonstrations, horse exhibitions, family and youth activities, lawn and garden exhibits, the Pasto Agricultural Museum, a variety of food booths and other attractions. Ag Progress Days is sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, nine miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Admission and parking are free.

I told the guys that one area that I always like to visit is the Yard and Garden Area run by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners that includes experts from Penn State Cooperative Extension and the departments of horticulture, plant pathology and entomology that can give advice and help you solve your plant and pest problem. You can take a tour around the demonstration garden with the Centre County Master Gardeners as your host.

Also, activities for youth and the butterfly house are located here. Listen to presentations on various topics:

Tuesday — Flower Arranging-Hand-tied bouquet, 10 a.m., Seed Saving Basics, 1 p.m., Container Gardening, 3 p.m.

Wednesday — Cover Crops, 10 a.m., Vegetative Propagation, 11 a.m., Winter Sowing, 1 p.m., Flower Arranging, 3 p.m

Thursday — How to Construct a Raised Bed, 10 a.m.

Another favorite of mine is to visit the potato plot that features multiple potato varieties growing in the soil and freshly dug tubers. Whether you are a potato farmer or a backyard gardener, here’s a chance to see some of the potato varieties grown in Pennsylvania, plus some new varieties as well. Freshly harvested potato samples will be on display. Bring your potato growing questions to the Vegetable Tent. Ask Bob and Mike what purple potato variety is used in Tailgater Taters.

Another great demonstration is the Honeybee Demonstration Area that features an observation beehive, equipment and tools of the trade. Experts from the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association and Penn State Extension are on hand to provide guidance and answer questions. Honeybees are extremely important for pollination of many of our crops and a visit to the demonstration site is key to gain a deeper understanding of beekeeping and its importance to our agricultural systems.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website https://agsci.psu.edu/apd/about