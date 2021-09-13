Firefighters on the scene of 3rd alarm building fire in Union Township

Numerous fire companies across the county are responding to a 3rd alarm building fire in Union Township.

Citizen’s Fire Company was first called to 1052 Egypt Hollow Road at about 12:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire in a garage attached to the house, according to dispatch reports.

Once crews were on scene, the blaze was upgraded to a 3rd-alarm fire.

Snow Shoe, Undine, Howard, Port Matilda, Logan, Pine Glen and Pleasant Gap fire companies are among those called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

