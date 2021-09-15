Centre County firefighters called to battle blazes at buildings in Bellefonte, Milesburg

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to two 2nd-alarm fires in Centre County.

Crews were called to 208 Market St. in Milesburg just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a “trailer on fire with heavy smoke and explosions,” according to dispatch reports.

When firefighters were dispatched to that location, others in the area were battling a blaze on the roof of a residence at 217 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Earlier in the afternoon, a strong storm rolled through the area, leaving the Bellefonte area particularly hard hit with storm damage and power outages. It’s unclear if the fires were related to the storm, and the fire marshal was called to both locations.

Chief Corey Bowmaster said Citizens Hook and Ladder Fire Company was at the Bellefone fire when they were called to Market Street in Milesburg.

No one was in the Milesburg trailer when the fire broke out, Bowmaster said. There was heavy content damage throughout the structure, he said.

Both fires were under control within an hour, according to dispatch reports.

In addition to Citizens fire company, Howard, Alpha, Walker Township, Snow Shoe and Port Matilda fire companies responded to the Milesburg fire. In Bellefonte, Pleasant Gap, Undine and Logan fire companies were among those called to the scene.

