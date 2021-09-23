Heavy rainfall, downed trees have caused road closures in Centre County. Here’s what to know

Heavy rainfall that began Wednesday and lasted through Thursday morning is causing several road closures throughout Centre County.

Most of Centre County remains under a flood advisory, issued by the National Weather Service at State College, until 11 a.m. As 8:49 a.m. the NWS stated heavy rain is coming to an end, but people should “expect water levels to continue rising on area small streams, and minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.” Some locations that will experience flooding include State College, Bellefonte, Park Forest Village, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Stormstown, Lemont, Zion, Belleville, Houserville, Mill Hall and Pine Grove Mills.

Penns Creek is at about 6.77 feet, according to the latest observed value at the National Weather Services’ gauge. Flood stage is at 8 feet.

In State College, the Overnight RV lot will be closed Thursday night due to excessive rain, Penn State announced. The lot is expected to open at 10 a.m. Friday, and Thursday night pass holders should go to Grange Fair Park in Centre Hall.

Here’s a look at what’s happening on local roadways:

State Route 192 between state Route 445 and Town Lane Road in Penns Valley is shut down due to flooding, according to scanner reports. Fire police were also called to the intersection of East Main Street and Broad Street in Miles Township for traffic control.

Social media reports indicate Penns Creek Road has significant flooding. Fire police were requested for traffic control to 400 Penns Creek Road due to a flooded roadway around 8 a.m.

The 700 block of Bear Meadows Road in Harris Township had hazardous conditions, with a tree with wires down close to the roadway, according to scanner reports.

A large tree is down on East College Avenue between South Allen Street and South Pugh Street in downtown State College, blocking the roadway.

Miles Township Fire Company was called at around 9 a.m. to shut down Bull Run Road due to tree down.

Walker Township Fire Company was called to 700 block of Pike Road for a report of water in roadway.

Fire police were called to the 100 block of Penn Street in Millheim just after 10 a.m. for a report of a flooded roadway.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 10:25 AM.