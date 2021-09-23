Community

Heavy rainfall, downed trees have caused road closures in Centre County. Here’s what to know

Heavy rainfall that began Wednesday and lasted through Thursday morning is causing several road closures throughout Centre County.

Most of Centre County remains under a flood advisory, issued by the National Weather Service at State College, until 11 a.m. As 8:49 a.m. the NWS stated heavy rain is coming to an end, but people should “expect water levels to continue rising on area small streams, and minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.” Some locations that will experience flooding include State College, Bellefonte, Park Forest Village, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Stormstown, Lemont, Zion, Belleville, Houserville, Mill Hall and Pine Grove Mills.

Penns Creek is at about 6.77 feet, according to the latest observed value at the National Weather Services’ gauge. Flood stage is at 8 feet.

In State College, the Overnight RV lot will be closed Thursday night due to excessive rain, Penn State announced. The lot is expected to open at 10 a.m. Friday, and Thursday night pass holders should go to Grange Fair Park in Centre Hall.

Here’s a look at what’s happening on local roadways:

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 10:25 AM.

