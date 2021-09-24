How a $600,000 grant could help survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Centre County’s rural areas

Centre County’s most prominent advocate for survivors of sexual and domestic violence received a $600,000 grant to further its mission, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Upward of three-quarters of the federal grant is set to cover the salaries and benefits of CentreSafe’s legal staff, with the remaining total expected to go toward travel costs so the nonprofit can better reach rural areas.

“It’s often difficult for survivors in rural areas to come into Bellefonte and get the services they need if they need to meet with an attorney,” Executive Director Anne Ard said. “... Part of what we’ll do is talk with clients and ask, ‘Do we need to come to you?’ to really enhance our availability to survivors in the rural parts of the county.”

The “significant” grant will be spread over three years, Ard said. The organization assisted more than 1,500 people during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to the most recently available data.

CentreSafe offers free legal services, largely for divorce, custody, child support, sexual assault cases, protection orders, immigration and Title IX — the federal law that forbids sex discrimination in education.

“This substantial grant will improve the lives of many victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said in a statement. “I am very pleased to join with (the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women) and Centre Safe in empowering survivors and stabilizing families.”