Homecoming parades for Penns Valley, State College set for this week. Here’s what to expect

The State College Area High School marching Bband makes its way down Westerly Parkway for the 2014 homecoming parade. Centre Daily Times, file

Penns Valley and State College Area will both host their respective homecoming parades Thursday, welcoming community members to the events while reminding motorists of the added traffic.

State College’s parade will start at 6 p.m. at the high school and will end at Memorial Field, where a pep rally will be held immediately afterward. The event is set to end around 8 p.m. Motorists could face detours or delays around that time on parts of Westerly Parkway, South Allen Street and West Nittany Avenue.

Penns Valley’s parade and accompanying events will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Centre Hall’s Grange Fairgrounds, which will also feature food vendors and a pep rally.

“It’s a great source of community pride,” district communications director Nate Althouse said. “Especially in the time of COVID, when you’re looking for ways to unite the community and get them together in a safe environment, we have to take advantage of that.”

Added Nabil Mark, State College’s media and communications director: “In these times, people are much more appreciative of these fun, little events than maybe previously.”

In State College, those who wait for the parade floats and fire trucks can expect candy to be tossed their way. And, for students, Thursday’s events are just part of what’s been dubbed “Spirit Week,” where students wear pajamas Monday, sports jerseys on Tuesday and then finish off Friday by wearing all white.

At Penns Valley, it’s not all that different. Those who attend Thursday’s parade can expect a “leisurely event,” Althouse said, where the homecoming court will be formally introduced and where community organizations will also meet up.

Penns Valley’s football team will play Bellefonte at 7 p.m. Friday for its homecoming game, while State College will square off against Central Dauphin on 7p.m. Friday.

Other homecoming dates

Philipsburg-Osceola was the first local district to hold its homecoming parade, as that took place Sept. 22. State College and Penns Valley are next on the schedule, with other school parades set for the following:

Bald Eagle Area: Parade on Oct. 13; game vs. Bellefonte on Oct. 15

Parade on Oct. 13; game vs. Bellefonte on Oct. 15 Bellefonte: Parade on Oct. 7; game vs. Huntingdon on Oct. 8

Parade on Oct. 7; game vs. Huntingdon on Oct. 8 Penn State: Parade on Oct. 22; game vs. Illinois on Oct. 23