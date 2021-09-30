A weekslong road construction project has started in College Township. Here’s what to know

A portion of Pike Street in Lemont is closed for construction on Thursday. adrey@centredaily.com

A detour is in place for a portion of Pike Street in College Township during a water and gas line relocation and extension project, which is estimated to continue for seven weeks.

Pike Street is one way starting at Elmwood Street to Dale Street. The detour takes motorists along Elmwood Street to a right turn onto East College Avenue. Local traffic will be allowed on Pike Street. The work began Tuesday.

Access to Berry Street is one way from Mary Street to Whitehill Street. That’s expected to be in place until late October.

The project will relocate the existing water main and extension within a three block section of the Pike Street corridor from Elmwood to Dale Street, College Township’s website states. Additionally, the project will coordinate several required gas main relocations with Columbia Gas. The work will include installation maintenance and protection of traffic controls through the work area, the site states. Mid-State Paving is the contractor.

Businesses along Pike Street, such as the Gallery Shop, remain open during construction.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The township is posting daily social media updates on its Facebook, Twitter and website, under the “news” tab.