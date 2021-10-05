After public opposition, Benner Township supervisors reject campground proposal for airport

The Bellefonte Airport at 225 Snowbird Lane in Benner Township on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Benner Township’s decision-makers put the kibosh Monday on a plan to construct a campground at the Bellefonte Airport.

The vote among the township’s three supervisors — Randy Moyer, Tom Moyer and Larry Lingle — was unanimous.

Airport manager John Elnitski and a team of investors hoped to add 60 spaces for recreational vehicles, 40 tiny homes and a 2,500-square-foot clubhouse at the airport.

Part of the proposal was geared toward offering air travelers an opportunity to stay close to the airport, especially during Penn State football weekends.

Monday’s open forum among about three dozen people largely featured back-and-forth between Elnitski and township residents who opposed the project.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least two speakers questioned why Elnitski’s 86-year-old mother — who has owned the airport at 225 Snowbird Lane for decades — was not present, while another speaker offered a snide comment about how the airport is run.

An attorney that represents two township residents who live adjacent to the airport questioned whether the three-member board could legally grant the application.

Other residents pushed the board to veto the application over fears of intoxicated visitors, pollution and increased traffic.

Township solicitor Rod Beard, meanwhile, expressed concern about some of the finer details that were lacking in the application, including lighting and restroom facilities.

Elnitski repeatedly tried to remedy some of the application’s shortcomings, but was turned away by the board after about 45 minutes. It’s unlikely that was his final attempt.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Elnitski intimated after the hearing that he may launch a legal challenge to keep the plan alive.