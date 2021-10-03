Two men injured after 1-vehicle crash in Ferguson Township, police say

Two men were injured during the wee hours Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along state Route 26 in Ferguson Township, the police department’s top administrator said.

A 23-year-old Butler County man crashed about 1 a.m. Sunday near the 200 block of South Water Street and Grissinger Camp Lane, Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said.

Alcohol was likely a factor, Albright said. An investigation is ongoing.

The passenger — a 19-year-old from Butler County — was flown to a hospital outside Centre County for treatment of severe injuries. The driver of the 2007 Honda was transported by Centre LifeLink EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening, Albright said.

Pine Grove Mountain was closed for about two hours, Albright said. Alpha Fire Company also responded.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.