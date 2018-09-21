2 people injured in early-morning crash outside Milesburg

Two people were injured early Friday morning in a crash between a box truck and SUV in Boggs Township, according to state police at Rockview.
Citizens Fire Company was dispatched to the intersection of Turnpike Street and Dublinwood Drive at about 4:37 a.m. Friday for a vehicle crash with entrapment, according to dispatch. One patient was entrapped inside the vehicle, dispatchers said.
Police said the driver of the Chervolet Equiox, 24-year-old Taylor Lewis, of Bellefonte, sustained suspected serious injuries. The passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Winters, sustained suspected minor injuries.
No information was given on the driver of the International Harvester box truck.
Lewis was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Pleasant Gap Fire Co. EMS, and Winters by Bellefonte EMS. A Mount Nittany medic also responded to the scene.
Police said no charges were filed. No additional information about what caused the crash was released.
