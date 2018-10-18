Can Sheetz sell alcohol near local schools? Company fights liquor license denial

After an objection from the Bald Eagle Area School District, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board refused a request from Sheetz to transfer a liquor license to its location near Wingate Elementary and Bald Eagle Area High School.
Sheetz responded by filing a motion on Monday requesting the PLCB’s order be reversed so the store can sell beer and wine at 820 S. Eagle Valley Road.
The PLCB previously had never denied a liquor license transfer to a Pennsylvania-based Sheetz, even those near restrictive institutions like churches and schools, according to the petition.
The PLCB issued its denial on Sept. 26 after BEASD Superintendent Jeffrey Miles protested. The board gave no grounds for the refusal.
Sheetz argued the court has the authority to hear an appeal and determine, independently of the PLCB order, if the transfer should be granted, as first reported by StateCollege.com.
Comments