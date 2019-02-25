Woman seriously injured in crash that closed a Centre County road for hours, police say

State police at Rockview are investigating a head-on collision Sunday evening in Taylor Township that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. when police say a vehicle driven by Jamie Lee Lykens, 42, was traveling south on state Route 350, and a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Deborah Wilson, of Tyrone, was traveling north and collided for unknown reasons near the 6200 block near South Mountain Road.
Wilson was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash, and was taken via ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries.
Lykens was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw, as police say indicators of drug activity were present.
WTAJ, the Centre Daily Times’ TV news partner, reported that Route 350 was shut down for nearly five hours as emergency crews responded to the scene, and police conducted a collision reconstruction.
Port Matilda, Tyrone and Bald Eagle fire departments also responded to the crash, as well as Halfmoon Towing.
