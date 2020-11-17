Bald Eagle Area School District elementary school closes for 2nd time due to COVID-19

With about 50 students in quarantine, the Bald Eagle Area School District is closing Wingate Elementary for the second time this year due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Scott Graham announced the closure, which takes effect Wednesday, in a message to district families Tuesday morning. The decision was made after the school reported its first confirmed case of an employee contracting the coronavirus while at the school.

“After contract tracing, including the other cases we have there, we now have three teachers, four paraeducators and approximately 50 students who are quarantined,” Graham told families.

The closure is scheduled to last until Dec. 1.

“Students will begin remote learning tomorrow at home,” Graham said. “This process will be the same as when we closed the school earlier this year.”

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Individuals who must quarantine have been notified, and students will be sent home with their computers and learning materials.

“I want to thank you for your support and understanding as we work our way through this,” Graham said.

Wingate Elementary closed temporarily in September after COVID-19 cases were identified.