Local firefighters arrive on the scene -- and rescue one of their own

A Walker Township firefighter was injured Monday, but crews didn’t realize it was one of their own until they arrived on the scene.
According to a Facebook post by the Walker Township Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to a tractor rollover on Blue Ball Road in Walker Township. On arrival, they discovered their own Captain Jim Heckman had been involved in the incident.
Heckman was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and later flown to Geisinger Medical Center for serious injuries, the post said. He reportedly underwent surgery Wednesday.
“Please keep him and his family in your prayers,” the post read. “Get well soon boss!”
Walker Township fire didn’t have an update on Heckman’s condition at this time.
