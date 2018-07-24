It’s official: State police in Centre County now operating out of 1 location

State police in Centre County will be operating out of a single station as of Tuesday.
According to the state police Troop G Twitter, Philipsburg and Rockview stations have consolidated to a single barracks in Benner Township. All police services will be available at the new address of 330 Penn Tech Drive.
The phone number for the new station remains the same as the former Rockview number of 355-7545. Services will no longer be available in Milesburg or Philipsburg.
News regarding the consolidation came out in January 2015 when the Department of General Services issued a Solicitation for Proposal asking for a 15,000-square-foot facility to be built within a two mile radius of the Interstate 99 and state Route 150 interchange.
State police have said that the location of the station will not be a factor in response times to the Moshannon Valley, and that troopers will provide zone-based coverage and be deployed in the field.
