State police investigating altercation, possible stabbing

State police at Rockview are actively investigating an altercation between two men that took place at about noon on Friday along Benner Pike.
According to Centre County dispatch, a man in his 50s pulled into Truck Stuff and More at 2987 Benner Pike at about 12:20 p.m., saying that he’d been stabbed. “Blood everywhere,” dispatch said.
Police on the scene at Truck Stuff confirmed they were conducting an active investigation and the store was the secondary scene.
The front of the store was blocked off with yellow police tape.
Mount Nittany EMS also responded to the scene.
