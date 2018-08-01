Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-80 near Bellefonte Interchange; detour in place

Interstate 80 westbound between the Milesburg and Bellefonte exits was shut down at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday as crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire.
Fire police shut down the Bellefonte on ramp to the interstate at the Interstate 99 Interchange, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to take the alternate route U.S. 220 south/state Route 150 in Milesburg.
It’s unclear from dispatch reports exactly what the truck was hauling.
As of 4:46 p.m., traffic was still backed up, bumper to bumper nearly to Hublersburg, and all westbound lanes were closed until right before the Milesburg exit. Traffic is also backed up on I-99 near the interchange.
Milesburg, Howard, Pleasant Gap and Bellefonte fire companies were called to the scene, as well as state police. Multiple other fire companies were called in for standby.
Check back for updates.
