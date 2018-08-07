This Bellefonte shopping plaza was built last year. Soon, it will have its first tenant

Willowbank Plaza, a retail strip in Bellefonte, is getting its first tenant.
Centre Boot Company, according to the Centre County Gazette, is opening Sept. 1, and is owned by mother and daughter Anne Fisher and Deborah Rhoades, of Howard.
“There are so many construction companies and manufacturing companies here that we wanted to provide them a resource to get the things that they need to do their jobs,” Fisher told the Gazette. “It’s close to home. You don’t have to drive over the mountain for an hour to go to the Amish to get something. We just felt there was a real big need here in the community for that.”
The shopping plaza was built last year, and sits along Phoenix Avenue in front of the Match Factory. The 7,000-square-foot building has five spaces for retail units.
The retail strip is billed as ideal for offices, restaurants, retail and entertainment facilities.
The units have been available for rent for a few months, said Lara Sahakian, executive vice president at HFL Corp., the developer.
“I think that the location is great. It’s the first thing you see as you’re coming into town. It’s also right next to the Match Factory so a lot of the tenants and the offices — they really don’t have very many options within walking distance for them to go for a quick bite so we thought that it was an ideal location,” Sahakian said.
She said they’re in negotiation with several different potential tenants at this time, but nothing has been signed so she’s not able to disclose them.
