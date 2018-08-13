Bellefonte business that caters to pets is set to close

A Bellefonte business that specializes in spoiling pets with treats and toys is planning to close.
Bone Bar & Boutique, located at 135 W. High St., made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page Sunday.
“Some sad news... I am going to be closing the Bone Bar to pursue a new career,” owner Carly Andriaccio said in the post. “While the store is doing well, I don’t believe that Bellefonte will be able to support the Bone Bar long-term, and I have an opportunity I cannot turn down.”
Andriaccio opened the business in late 2016. The pet shop offered a selection of toys, treats and grain-free foods.
According to the post, Andriaccio plans to keep the store open on Saturdays and First Sundays as long as she has the inventory. Additionally, her website will “stay up and running” through the end of the year, and the space at The Barn in Lemont will remain “indefinitely.”
“I want to thank you all for being the best customers I could have asked for, and making my time here some of the most fun work I’ve ever done,” Andriaccio said in the Facebook post. “I’ve loved meeting all of you and your dogs (and cats!) as you’re in and out of the store, sharing pieces of your lives with me. It’s truly been rewarding — not to mention I’ve gotten a lot of puppy kisses out of the deal!”
