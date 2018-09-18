Centre, Clinton county emergency crews responding to a ‘fully involved’ dwelling fire

Fire crews are responding to a “fully involved dwelling fire” off the 3100 block of Jacksonville Road, according to dispatch. The call came in at 9:41 a.m.
Walker Township, Logan, Undine, Alpha, Howard, Citizens Hook and Ladder and Pleasant Gap fire companies are on the scene. Clinton County crews and Bellefonte EMS are also responding.
Crews are shutting down the road at Coyote Lane, according to dispatch.
The American Red Cross has also been notified.
CDT reporters are on the scene. Check back for updates.
Comments