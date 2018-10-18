There’s a sudden vacancy on the Bellefonte Borough Council. Here’s why and what’s next

Bellefonte Borough Councilman Evan Duffy has resigned.
At Monday’s council meeting, he said he had accepted a job as a forecaster for Pacific Gas and Electric in San Ramon, California.
Duffy has been an active council member since last November, when he won Democrat Taylor Lake’s seat by a sliver. Currently, he serves as a Bellefonte constable, captain of Logan Fire Company No. 1 and by day is an AccuWeather meteorologist.
His council term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2019.
As a member of council, Duffy recently stirred up controversy by proposing a borough ordinance that would prohibit the “indiscriminate feeding of stray mammals,” citing the area’s feral cat “problem.”
Bellefonte Borough Council has 30 days to fill Duffy’s vacancy. Assistant Borough Manager Don Holderman said council will aim to fill the position by Nov. 5.
If you are a resident of Bellefonte’s South Precinct, Ward 4, which is bordered by Blanchard Street, East High Street and Park Place, you may apply for the position by submitting a letter of interest to council, which details your reasons for running and establishes at least one year of residency in the borough.
Comments