Big changes in store for this Bellefonte eatery in 2019

New year, new Bonfatto’s: The Bellefonte favorite will be closing its Zion Road location and moving downtown in 2019.
“This is going to be so great,” owner David Letterman told Bellefonte.com. “An amazing space, amazing location; just a different dining experience for all of our customers. We’ll have a new menu and a different atmosphere.”
The soon-to-be 100-year-old restaurant is shuttering its current spot in February, according to Bellefonte.com. Bonfatto’s Italian Market and Corner Cafe will open at 401 W. High St., a space in a historical building that’s being renovated.
It’ll be right down the road from the original Bonfatto’s restaurant that Letterman’s grandparents opened at 214 W. High St., according to Bellefonte.com.
“You know, this new location, I stand there and look out the window and I can actually see buildings right up the street where my grandparents used to live a long time ago. Now we’re coming back here again and it feels right,” Letterman said.
He said the new Bonfatto’s will “do things the old school way, using traditional hand-pulled machines to make espresso and cappuccino.”
