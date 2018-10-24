2 sustain minor injuries in Centre County plane crash, Penn State police say

A pilot and a passenger sustained minor injuries in a small plane crash early Wednesday morning as the plane approached University Park Airport, according to Penn State police.
Logan, Undine, Pleasant Gap and Citizens fire companies, along with the Bellefonte fire police, airport fire and rescue crews, Penn State and state police and Mount Nittany and Penn State EMS were dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the area of 1600 block of Barnes Lane in Benner Township for a Level 1 aircraft crash with two people on board, no smoke or fire and no injuries.
The caller was the pilot, who was able to exit the aircraft and report that they were both uninjured, according to 911 dispatch.
Penn State police say that the aircraft was traveling from New Hampshire to Texas and was planning to land at University Park Airport for fuel when it went down in a wooded area in the 1600 block area of Barnes Lane in Benner Township. That land is owned by the university.
The passenger and the pilot were both transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for evaluation.
Penn State police confirmed that the incident has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
This is at least the second small plane crash in that area in the past six months, as a plane with two passengers crash landed in a field near Rock Road during the Blue-White Game in April. No one was injured.
