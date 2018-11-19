Man faces charges for allegedly breaking into Autoport. What police say they found inside

A homeless man broke into a building that was formerly part of the Autoport on South Atherton Street, according to State College police.

The unidentified man did not tell police his name, but did admit to owning the personal items and food inside that were found inside a white cottage on Sunday, according to police.

Footprints in the snow near a window and the front porch of the cottage also matched the tread on his shoes, police said.

A plastic bottle with a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a citation from the Ferguson Township Police Department were also found inside.

State College police then spoke with Ferguson Township police and discovered the man has a criminal history in the District of Columbia.

The man, who police say gave multiple names and was booked as “John Doe,” was charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing and three misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Casey McClain, who denied him bail. The man is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.