‘Just trying to give back to the community.’ Bellefonte police set up warming tree

The Bellefonte Police Department doesn’t care what township or borough you’re from. They just want you to be warm.
For the second consecutive year, the department has set up its “warming tree” — a tree decorated with gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and small blankets.
“We decided that we needed to help more in the community, so we started putting things on the tree around Christmas time (last year) and just kept it up until March,” administrative assistant Karen Garner said. “So this year we decided we were going to put it up earlier and it’s been up since Oct. 15 and it’ll be up until March 15.”
The items are free and there is no limit on what items can be taken, if they’re needed. Garner also said the tree is open to anyone, not just Bellefonte residents.
“If somebody is in need, they’re in need, you know? Trying to help out anybody,” Garner said.
The department has received plenty of items, including hand-knitted beanies and hats, and while it was “slow” in October, more and more people have come in the colder it gets.
“Just trying to give back to the community. They’ve been very receptive and very supportive of our department and we just want to give back,” Garner said.
Space is limited, so coats are not available, but Garner said she is willing to direct someone to another organization that may have items that aren’t at the department.
She also said officers have pre-made kits in their vehicles as well, so people aren’t necessarily required to go to the department.
“If they see people out and about and they’re kind of down on their luck or whatever, they have these kits made up that has the socks and things like that in it,” Garner said. “Just do what we can to help the community.”
The department is “pretty well set” on items, but plans to update their Facebook page if they need additional items.
The tree is at 236 W. Lamb St. and items can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Comments