Man extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Bellefonte

By Bret Pallotto

December 15, 2018 11:51 PM

A man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center after he overturned his Jeep Liberty at about 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, according to Bellefonte police.

The man was driving on North Water Street between West High Street and West Lamb Street when he hit an embankment and overturned his vehicle. The road was subsequently closed after for about 30 minutes, according to police.

Police said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. There was no word on his condition or potential injuries after he was extricated.

Logan and Undine fire companies, Bellefonte EMS and Spring Township police also responded to the crash.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times.

