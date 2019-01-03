Plans could be moving forward for a new Centre County Wendy’s

Bellefonte

A new Wendy’s fast-food restaurant could be coming to Centre County.
Plans for a new Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Spring Township are starting to move along, township Manager William MacMath confirmed Thursday.

The initial plans for a Wendy’s with a drive-thru and parking lot to be built in the grassy area directly across from the Weis Markets gas station on Buckaroo Lane were conditionally approved a little more than a year ago, MacMath said.

Although no permits have yet been submitted for the construction, a $500,000 land transfer between Weis Markets and Wendy’s franchisee Daniel Forrestal was approved on Dec. 13.

MacMath said there is no timeline yet for when construction might start or when the restaurant might be open, as the township is still waiting for the permits. The construction, however, will not require any rezoning.

If the plans go through, the Bellefonte-area Wendy’s will be just the second in Centre County, the other one located at 1610 N. Atherton St.

