Rollover crash causing a traffic disruption on I-80 near the Bellefonte exit

Freezing rain and icy conditions Wednesday afternoon have contributed to at least one Centre County crash.
Logan and Undine fire departments, state police and EMS were dispatched at 12:48 p.m. to a rollover crash near the 161 milemarker on Interstate 80, right before the Bellefonte exit in Spring Township.
A trooper on scene confirmed upon arrival that one male patient was entrapped in the vehicle, according to dispatch.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reporting a traffic disruption between 3.7 miles east of Exit 161 and 2.7 miles east of 161 in the westbound lane. Fire police are being dispatched to control traffic.
Pleasant Gap and Citizens Hook and Ladder fire companies are also responding.
There are also crashes disrupting traffic on I-80 eastbound about 5.6 miles ahead of the Snow Show rest area, and near Exit 178 in the eastbound lane in Lock Haven, where the shoulder is closed.
Check www.511pa.com for real-time traffic updates.
This story will be update as more information becomes available.
