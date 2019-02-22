How did former Penn State, Bellefonte athlete Tyler Lucas do in the ‘The Titan Games’ semifinals?

Out of the thousands of athletes who applied for a spot on NBC’s “The Titan Games,” the 100 who made it to the combine over the summer, and the 64 who made it on to the reality fitness competition show, only eight — four men and four women — stood on stage with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thursday night.

Former Bellefonte football player and wrestler and Penn State walk-on quarterback and wide receiver Tyler Lucas was one of those four people to make it to “The Titan Games” finale next week.

To get there, the Air Force sergeant took on New Jersey foot surgeon Brad Scheaffer in the “Cyclone” challenge, which required the two to swing a heavy metal ball on a rope to knock down giant pillars. Although Scheaffer initially took the lead, he lost control of his rope and Tyler pulled ahead for the comeback win.

By making it to the semifinals, Tyler is already a “Titan,” and has a chance next Thursday to be crowned the male “Titan Games” champ in the show’s inaugural season.

“It meant a lot to become a Titan,” Lucas told the Centre Daily Times. “I am one of The Rock’s ‘OG’ (original) Titans. To be on his team means a lot. This guy is a huge role model and one of the most influential people on the planet. To have him say I killed it and was a beast meant a lot coming from a guy his caliber.”

Just as he did the first time he competed, on the Jan. 31 show, Tyler immediately ran over to embrace his older brother, Kyle Lucas, in the stands after his victory.

Kyle, who was also a standout athlete at Bellefonte Area High School and walked on to play football at Penn State, was the one who originally encouraged his “little brother” to try out for the show together. As both are in the Air Force — Tyler stationed in Germany and Kyle in Colorado — trying out for and taping the show provided valuable together time for the two brothers.

When Kyle was eliminated from the show in the Jan. 31 episode, the producers let him stay on set for the duration of Tyler’s time in the competition, so the brothers could spend a little bit more time together.

“It meant a lot that they were kind enough to do that,” Tyler said. “ ‘The Titan Games’ brought us together after almost two years apart. Since we are both in the military, getting together is hard, so we don’t know when the next time we will be able to see each other again. I’m very thankful to share this whole experience with him and to have his support.”

Tyler competes next at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC.