PennDOT announces new Centre County construction project. Here’s what to expect and when

An aerial view of the I-99/I-80 interchange near Bellefonte show the stretch of road to undergo a safety enhancement project, starting Thursday. Photo provided

There’s another construction project coming to Centre County.

The state Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the start of a safety enhancement project involving state Route 26 and Interstate 80 westbound at the Bellefonte exit.

The $929,000 project, awarded to State College-based HRI, Inc., starts Thursday. The I-80 westbound passing lane will be closed at the exit as crews begin milling and paving the shoulder, PennDOT said in a release. That work is expected to be completed Friday, and the lane closure lifted.

The next step will be to pave the westbound off-ramp. PennDOT plans to release another update at the start of that phase.

Other parts of the project include extending and paving the off-ramp, installing a traffic signal with queue detection at the Route 26 intersection, improving sight distances by excavating the embankment south of the intersection, installing signage and guide rail, and marking pavement.

Potters Mills Gap update

PennDOT announced on Wednesday that the 15-minute traffic stops planned for U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap on Thursday and Friday have been postponed to next week.

The stops are now planned for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 22 and 23 between state Route 144 and Decker Valley Road, while slope excavation work is ongoing. The crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road with one lane open in each direction will also remain in place.

Motorists can keep up to date with traffic conditions and delays by visiting www.511PA.com, following @511StateCollege on Twitter or calling 511.



