There’s no shortage of activities in Bellefonte this summer. Here’s what all’s going on

Summer is here, and Bellefonte is ready with a season full of activity with tastings, concerts, movies and more.

“Whether your thing is arts and crafts, whether you like being involved in these different tastings opportunities, whether you like old cars, music — there’s a lot of different things to do,” the borough’s Assistant Manager Don Holderman said.

Kick-starting the summer season is the annual Historic Bellefonte Cruise, one of many Father’s Day weekend activities.

The annual cruise around town will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a sock hop at 7 p.m. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, kids can participate in the “very sophisticated” soap box derby race on Allegheny Street.

“It’s a sanctioned race (with the) National Soap Box Derby chapters around the country, and (it’s) highly regulated,” Mayor Tom Wilson said. “It’s not just a bunch of kids driving wagons down the road; (it’s a) a very sophisticated event for kids.”

Wilson said Talleyrand Park will be taken over by a collection of cideries, breweries and distilleries as part of the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail’s event which will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. In the past, Wilson said this ticketed event has been attended by thousands of people, and he anticipates this year to be no different.

The Cast of Beatlemania will be featured as part of the Summer Sounds concert series, beginning at 7 p.m. June 16. While Holderman says he cannot pick a favorite event, he is particularly looking forward to this evening performance. Concerts in the Park Chairperson JoAnn Knupp said borough committees have been working hard to provide entertaining activities for the summer season.

“It’s a great town where the community comes out,” Holderman said. “Everyone seems to have a good time and (is) very friendly.”

While these summer events are key pieces of the borough’s summer schedule, the Waterfront Project aims to enhance downtown Bellefonte. Holderman said he hopes the project will begin its final stages in the coming months.

The property where the Bush Hotel once stood could be the new home to a boutique hotel, The borough has a sales agreement with Bellefonte Waterfront Associates, but the project is still in its planning stages.

“Our hope is that the developers continue their efforts. We end up selling the property in the next few months, and they begin building the hotel,” Holderman said.

A hotel, a parking garage and condominiums are planned for this project. When this planning process began, Holderman said people in the borough wanted to see the implementation of these sites in order to revitalize and enhance the waterfront and downtown areas for residents and visitors.

“You’ve got people that permanently live there,” Holderman said. “You’ve got people that are coming and going in the hotel, and then you’ve got some business that add movement into downtown during the day.”

While the project is not yet complete, Holderman said events in the borough are incorporating both the waterfront and Talleyrand Park. Those events, Holderman said, would not be successful if not for the help of community members. For example, several businesses have decided to stay open later to contribute to Friday in the Fonte on June 28, he said.

He added: “Bellefonte is very fortunate that we have numerous, numerous volunteers that put an enormous amount of time and effort and hours into these events.”