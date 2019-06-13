The Summer Craft Beverage Expo returns Sunday to Bellefonte. Here’s what’s new

Impress your friends by learning how to taste craft beer like an expert David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he shows you how to taste beer to get the most out of a glass. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he shows you how to taste beer to get the most out of a glass.

The third annual Summer Craft Beverage Expo will be held Sunday at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte. The afternoon event is hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail Association and features an array of local and regional craft beers, spirits and wines from the 12 vendors and producers located along the Tasting Trail. About 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Lucy Rogers, board president of the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail Association, said they’ve learned a lot after the first two years.

“We have doubled the vendors that we had the first year. Similar to last year, we have a VIP hour for Tasting Trail Passport holders so they can attend the event an hour ahead of the general public. Different from last year, the event is only three hours long instead of four, but the tasting is followed by a performance by The Cast of Beatlemania,” she said.

Even if you’ve attended the expo the previous two years, Rogers assures that attendees will find something new and interesting to try and taste on Sunday.

“All of our craft beverage producers are always pushing their creative boundaries and expanding their offerings, whether it be newly-released aged whiskeys, wines made from different grapes or new beer styles that are trending nationally,” she said. “But in addition to trail members, we are always interested in including other local beverage-related producers, so we’ve invited coffee roasters and kombucha producers, as well as folks who make jewelry out of recycled glass, paint glassware and make bitters and shrubs.”

Live music is also on the event schedule, from local favorite Hops & Vines.

“They have a great fan following, have a play list that has something for everyone and their energy really helps create a party atmosphere,” Rogers said.

While the Cast of Beatlemania performance follows the tasting, vendors will still be open and selling food and drinks during the show.

The Summer Craft Beverage Expo takes place 3-6 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and includes a souvenir tasting glass and a tasting at each trail member tent.

“I encourage people to make sure to visit all the vendors at the expo, because we all work hard on keeping our offerings fresh. And as craft producers, we will be showcasing beverages that you haven’t tasted before,” Rogers said.

She also mentions that the event relies heavily on volunteers. Volunteers who work a four-hour shift at the expo receive a Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail Passport, a $35 value. Those interested in volunteering should email Mary at mmulligan275@gmail.com.

You must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket to the Summer Craft Beverage Expo, and admission is free for those under 21. An ID is required. The Expo will still occur regardless of rain or shine. Attendees are invited to park in the Match Factory parking lot, adjacent to Talleyrand Park, or in downtown Bellefonte. Be advised that, though the expo takes place outdoors, it is not a pet-friendly event.