Bellefonte is known for its antique shops. One of them is marking a milestone anniversary

Victorian House Antiques celebrates 25 years in Bellefonte Mitch Bradley has owned Victorian House Antiques for 25 years. The store has been a fixture in downtown Bellefonte for a quarter century.

Bellefonte is known for its antique stores, and one of those shops is celebrating a major milestone this month.

Victorian House Antiques will celebrate its 25th anniversary throughout June.

First opened in Chester, New Jersey, owner Mitch Bradley moved his business back to his hometown in 2005. It is now located in the heart of downtown Bellefonte, 121 S. Allegheny St.





Bradley said he first gained a passion for antiques at 14 years old. With that passion, combined with his desire to be his own boss, Bradley opened Victorian House in 1994, and it has since become a hallmark of Bellefonte’s historic center.

“(Victorian House Antiques) has certainly increased the draw to Bellefonte for visitors from outside the area,” said Gary Hoover, executive director of the Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of people come here interested in history and antiques, and Victorian House is one of our more prominent antiques providers in the area.”

Inside the shop, hundreds of valuable collectibles are on display, spanning decades — from Victorian lamps, to old oil cans, to Beatles records. According to Bradley, the collection is ever changing, as are the interests of his clients.

“There are a lot of collectibles that are hardly collectible at all anymore that used to be very popular back in the ‘90s and early 2000s,” said Bradley, who added that there are also items such as mid-century modern furniture which have boomed in popularity in recent years.

Victorian House Antiques sells hundreds of collectibles from across the decades. Jim Krueger jkrueger@centredaily.com

Bradley attributes his success to his willingness to adapt his collection according to his customer’s needs.

“I’m always looking, I’m always going to auctions, I’m always reading, I’m always finding out online what the trends are, and I try to skew my mind toward that. But I also try to cater to the people I’ve always catered to,” said Bradley.

With Victorian House Antiques celebrating a quarter century in business, and more locally owned businesses opening up, Hoover said Bellefonte continues to work to support small local businesses.

“The entire community works together to make Bellefonte a business friendly, very attractive and welcoming community for visitors and for local citizens,” Hoover said.

To celebrate the occasion, Victorian House will have sales throughout the month and a reception for its customers from 2-6 p.m. June 29th. For more information, call 404-1565.