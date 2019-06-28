It’s official: Gamble Mill property has new owners. What’s next for the Bellefonte building?

The property that formerly was the Gamble Mill at 160 Dunlap St. in Bellefonte has been acquired by brothers Chris and Jonathan Virgilio, who own Virgilio Investments IV LLC. adrey@centredaily.com

After sitting empty for years, the Gamble Mill property in Bellefonte now has new owners with big plans.

Brothers Chris and Jonathan Virgilio, who own Virgilio Investments IV LLC, announced in a press release Friday that they’ve officially acquired the 160 Dunlap St. property. Design work will begin immediately and renovations on the 18th century mill building could start this winter with an opening as soon as summer 2020, the release says.

The former restaurant has about 7,500 square feet of retail space on the ground and first floors that the brothers plans to lease. Possibilities for the space include a restaurant, brew pub, beer hall or event space.

“We want to re-establish Gamble Mill as a destination and give people multiple reasons to visit the site. Being selective about the type of businesses that occupy these spaces is important to us. They need to be establishments the public can enjoy and be synergistic with each other and the community,” Jonathan Virgilio said in the release. “Additionally, there is untapped potential in the unfinished upper floors of the property, which will be transformed for residential use.”