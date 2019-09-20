Development moves forward at Bellefonte Rutter’s location

Need somewhere new to wine and dine? Some of the new places to wine and dine in Centre County that have opened in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the new places to wine and dine in Centre County that have opened in 2019.

The new Centre County Rutter’s location is getting closer to opening as construction moves forward.

Construction crews have begun working to level the ground at the site, and a sign advertising employment opportunities now sits along Benner Pike.

With plans to open in early 2020, the family-owned, York-based convenience store and gas station chain will be located at the intersection of Rishel Hill Road in Benner Township, next to the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Initial development plans for a 10,000-square-foot convenience store with a sit-down area, 14 gas pumps, five tractor-trailer diesel fueling stations and a weigh station were submitted in December. The design also includes a designated parking area for larger vehicles and trailers.

Customers will be able to purchase sandwiches, burgers, pizza, salads, soups and other snacks at the convenience store.

Founded in 1968 as Rutter’s Farm Stores, the chain simplified its name last year. With 60 locations between West Virginia and Pennsylvania, the Bellefonte location would be the first in Centre County.