Centre County truck driver died from medical issues, not crash injuries, coroner says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A self-employed Milesburg truck driver who crashed Monday in Lycoming County died of an irregular heartbeat, not injuries from the crash, Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said Wednesday.

David Corl, 64, was driving north on state Route 287 when his rig drifted off the highway, struck multiple trees and a utility pole before he traveled down an embankment, crossed the road, hit a guide rail and blocked both lanes of the highway, state police at Montoursville said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department and Jersey Shore EMS responded alongside police.

Corl was born in Bellefonte and graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1973. Truck driving was “a passion of his since childhood,” according to his obituary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW