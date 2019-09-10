Reports of violence at Bellefonte Area High School were ‘hoax,’ chief says

Bellefonte Area High School on East Bishop Street. Centre Daily Times, file

Reports of a possible shooting at the Bellefonte Area High School were not credible, police Chief Shawn Weaver and Bellefonte Area School District Superintendent Michelle Saylor said Tuesday.

“It was thoroughly investigated. There was no threat to anyone in the school or the building itself,” Weaver said. “At no point in time throughout the original investigation was there a mention of a gun by anyone.”

The reported threat of violence was a “hoax,” though the department will continue to investigate the report, Weaver said. The report was sent to the district and social reporting systems, including the state attorney general’s Safe2Say hotline, Saylor said.

“The district takes each tip seriously. To date, there is no credible evidence. However, we will continue to monitor the situation,” Saylor said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who utilized the safety support systems as designed. The safety of our students is always our top priority.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Say2Say program — designed to help students and staff recognize warning signs of individuals who may be a threat — is mandated by state law and went into effect in January.

Police announced the investigation about 1 a.m. Tuesday in a Facebook post. The social media posts were alarming and raised concern, but were “aggressively” investigated, police wrote.

A message from Saylor about the reports and investigation was sent to students’ guardians Tuesday.