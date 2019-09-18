Woman rescued by good Samaritans after crash into retention pond at Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery

Woman crashes into retention pond on the Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery property A woman leaving the Steeplechase development crashed into a retention pond on the Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery property on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. She was uninjured, Spring Township police Chief Mike Danneker said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman leaving the Steeplechase development crashed into a retention pond on the Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery property on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. She was uninjured, Spring Township police Chief Mike Danneker said.

A woman leaving the Steeplechase housing development crashed into a retention pond on the Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery property off Axemann Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Spring Township police Chief Mike Danneker said.

She was temporarily trapped in the car, but “several good Samaritans” were able to free her before the vehicle was fully submerged. She was uninjured, Danneker said.

“I’ve seen people hit this fence,” Danneker said. “(But) I’ve never seen somebody go completely into the drink, into the water. This is a first.”

Emergency crews respond to a vehicle that crashed into a retention pond off Axemann Road in Spring Township on Wednesday. Sarah Paez spaez@centredaily.com

James Ard, a member of the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, was sitting at home in the Steeplechase Development after an overnight work shift when he heard the call come in over his scanner. He jumped in his truck and arrived at the sediment pond to help another good Samaritan — a retired state trooper — who was already in the water to help the woman.

“We went over, swam to the car and we were able to get the back door open because the front was a little sunk down,” Ard said. “We got the back door open and me and the other gentleman pulled the female out over the back seat and then we put her up on top of the car.”

He grabbed a life preserver for the woman, put her in a rescue position and waited for first responders to pull them out of the pond, he said.

Ard, 20, said he is also a part of the Water Rescue Task Force, made up of four Centre County fire companies including Pleasant Gap, and participated in rescue efforts for a car crash into the lake at Bald Eagle State Park that killed a 19-year-old Belleville resident last May.

“That one unfortunately didn’t turn out as well as this one did,” he said.

He said he is “thankful to God” that he was in the right place to rescue the woman in time.

Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap EMS, Bellefonte police and state police responded alongside Spring Township police and the Pleasant Gap Fire Company.