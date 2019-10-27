A downtown Bellefonte jewelry store is changing locations. Here’s where it’s moving

A downtown Bellefonte jewelry business — Jabebo Studio — is relocating.

A sign posted on the nearly empty storefront, located at 224 W. High St. location, says that the business will be moving its store and studio into the former Catholic Charities building on Bishop Street across from St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.

The business began in the 1990s when co-owners and creators Kevin and Mary Abbott began playing with the idea of mismatched earrings.

“Our inspiration for these earrings comes from visiting nature centers, wildlife refuges, parks, gardens, museums and all kinds of other interesting locations,” the Jabebo website says. “When there is a gift shop, it always adds to the experience, especially because the discoveries there can be taken home. They are full of unique and educational items and we knew buying something was helping a good cause in some way.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The new location, located at 213 E. Bishop St., will have an added amenity — parking. On the sign, Jabebo staff asked that customers be patient as they make the move official over the next few weeks.