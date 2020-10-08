Bellefonte will close its middle and high schools Friday after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

The Bellefonte Area School District confirmed two COVID-19 cases and will close some buildings Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district notified families, staff and students Thursday night that two individuals in the district tested positive for the coronavirus. In response, the middle and high schools will be closed Friday, but all four elementary buildings will remain open.

“This evening, we were notified that an individual at our middle school tested positive for the coronavirus and an unrelated individual at the high school tested positive for the coronavirus,” Interim Superintendent Tammie Burnaford said. “The Pennsylvania Department of Health was closed for the evening, but we will be in direct contact with the DOH early tomorrow morning. They will do all contact tracing and notify all persons that need to be contacted.”

Secondary students will attend classes remotely while the buildings are deep cleaned over the weekend.

These are the first reported cases since the district reopened for in-person learning in August.

