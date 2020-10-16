Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Bellefonte

Dozens briefly evacuated after natural gas leak reported in Bellefonte

Bellefonte

Dozens of people were evacuated Friday from Bellefonte and Spring Township after a borough excavation crew ruptured an unmarked natural gas line.

The break was reported about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Lane and South Spring Street. Anyone within a one-mile radius was urged to evacuate until about 1 p.m.

Bellefonte Area High School and Bellefonte Area Middle School employees were among those who evacuated, interim Superintendent Tammie Burnaford wrote in an email. Students were not in school.

A borough crew was working on a sewer line when workers hit the unmarked natural gas line, borough manager Ralph Stewart said. The main valve was shut off, and Columbia Gas began making repairs to the ruptured line.

Several adjacent streets were closed for more than an hour.

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bellefonte and Spring Township police, Logan, Undine and Pleasant Gap fire companies, the Centre County Emergency Management Agency and the county sheriff’s office were among the responders.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He was raised in Mifflin County and graduated from Lock Haven University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service