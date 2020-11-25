Bellefonte’s Gamble Mill building is on track for a spring ‘comeback.’ Here’s what’s ahead

More than 230 years old, the former Gamble Mill has sat vacant for five years, but memories have kept its history alive. And now, the Virgilio brothers are eager to bring one of Bellefonte’s oldest buildings back to life.

With plans to restore the mill, brothers Chris and Jonathan Virgilio acquired the waterfront property last year. After a yearlong buying process and monthslong clean out, construction is underway, and the duo hopes to reopen the space — which will house a restaurant and pub, short-term suites and retail space — this spring after plans for a fall opening were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most rewarding thing is hearing how much the community has wanted the restoration of this building, and with the team of people we have, we’re able to provide that restoration and almost bring it back to life,” Jonathan Virgilio said. “My brother and I are honored to be able to help facilitate almost a revitalization of the waterfront.”

From hosting receptions, art exhibits and live music, the mill was home to many special events before it closed in 2015, and Centre County residents have not been shy about sharing their favorite memories — especially as the brothers document their progress on a Facebook page dedicated to the project.

“I loved when they used to host an art show featuring local kids’ art with appetizers and punch,” Bellefonte resident and local business owner Mary Jester Abbott wrote on a post asking about favorite memories. “Such a nice way to make young artists feel special.”

Hops & Vines — musicians Christie Clancy and Jonathan McVerry — said they got their start performing at the mill.

Downtown Bellefonte Inc. Main Street Manager and borough councilwoman Gina Thompson got married in Talleyrand Park and had her reception at the Gamble Mill.

Others have made requests that the downstairs pub reopen and reminisced about outdoor seating.

“The community has been tremendously positive,” Virgilio said. “I think the building sat for so long, five years, there was some talk that people were nervous that it may not make a comeback. I think to see anyone taking this on, they’re just happy that the building is being saved.”

With newly painted trim and windows that will be replaced by end of year, the mill will look different, but Virgilio said he wants to keep the history intact and honor community input.

“It’ll definitely look different than it ever has, but we tried to keep a lot of the character in the building,” he said.

The brothers do plan to reopen the pub on the ground floor, and the restaurant was “key” to meet community demand, Virgilio said. A retail space is planned for the property, and short-term suites will be located on the upper floors of the mill.

“We would love to see Bellefonte become a destination, especially with a lot of people from Penn State that have graduated and come back to the area,” he said. “It would pull people toward Bellefonte, and they can see the charm and the history that Bellefonte has to offer.”

Though names haven’t been announced, Virgilio said the tenants for the commercial spaces have been finalized. As work continues, wood beams from the mill will be repurposed to create benches, lobby furniture and bed frames.

“Both my brother and I can’t help but be anything but excited,” he said.